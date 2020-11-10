Larimar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) _ Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

Larimar shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

