Lamb Weston: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $89.3 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $871.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.6 million.

Lamb Weston shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LW