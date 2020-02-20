Lamar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had funds from operations of $165.4 million, or $1.64 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $102.7 million, or $1.02 per share.

The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $462.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $581.4 million. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.05 to $6.20 per share.

The company's shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

