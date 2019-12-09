Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 18 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.10, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

