LKQ: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $193.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

LKQ shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 6% in the last 12 months.

