Kopin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.14. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

