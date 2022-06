This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 JOSH REYNOLDS/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less



Shares of Kohl's are up more than 12% before the opening bell Tuesday after the retailer said that it is in advanced talks to be sold in a deal worth about $8 billion.

The Wisconsin chain said late Monday that it was in a three-week exclusive takeover period with the owner of Vitamin Shoppe for $60 per share.