Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition

JOSH REYNOLDS/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s confirmed that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading Monday.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. Days earlier, a group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, reportedly bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion