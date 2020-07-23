Knoll: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) _ Knoll Inc. (KNL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the East Greenville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The workplace furniture and textile maker posted revenue of $274.1 million in the period.

Knoll shares have dropped 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.74, a drop of 44% in the last 12 months.

