Kingsway Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $2.79.

_____

