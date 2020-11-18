Keysight: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $217 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.32 to $1.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Keysight shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $115.14, a climb of 7% in the last 12 months.

