Keysight: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $163 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.28 to $1.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Keysight shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $90.87, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

