Key Tronic: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) _ Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $824,000.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million.

Key Tronic shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.60, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

