Kemper: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $129 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.01 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.23 billion.

Kemper shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.97, a decline of 4% in the last 12 months.

