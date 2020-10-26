KKR Real Estate: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $31.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.9 million.

KKR Real Estate shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.56, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KREF