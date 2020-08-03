KKR Real Estate: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $28.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 45 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.7 million.

KKR Real Estate shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.64, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

