KBR: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ KBR Inc. (KBR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $104 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share.

KBR shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

