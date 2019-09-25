KB Home: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $68.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

KB Home shares have climbed 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.32, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBH