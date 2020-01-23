JetBlue: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $161 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $569 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.09 billion.

JetBlue expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 to $3 per share.

JetBlue shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

