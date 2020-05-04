Itron: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) _ Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $598.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Itron expects its results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $475 million to $500 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $487.3 million.

Itron shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $67.38, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI