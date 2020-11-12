Israel Chemicals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $54 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.86. A year ago, they were trading at $4.80.

