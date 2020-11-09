https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Invesco-Mortgage-Capital-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15712099.php
Invesco Mortgage Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
ATLANTA (AP) _ Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $108 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to extinguish debt, came to 6 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $112.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $113.9 million.
The company's shares closed at $2.87. A year ago, they were trading at $15.73.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVR
