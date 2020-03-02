Intra-Cellular: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Monday reported a loss of $40.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $60,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $147.7 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $61,000.

Intra-Cellular shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52% in the last 12 months.

