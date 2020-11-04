https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/International-Money-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15700630.php
International Money: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.5 million.
The Miami-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period.
International Money shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMXI
View Comments