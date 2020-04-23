Intel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.66 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The world's largest chipmaker posted revenue of $19.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $18.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $17.24 billion.

Intel shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.06, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTC