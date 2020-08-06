Insmed: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) _ Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its second quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period.

Insmed shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 64% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSM