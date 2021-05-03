Insider Q&A: Ex-biodefense chief on stopping the next COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — When COVID-19 hit the U.S. early last year, public health scientist Rick Bright had an up-close view of what worked and what didn't.
As head of the federal government’s biodefense agency Bright was responsible for securing tests, protective gear, drugs and vaccines. But he was demoted from that post last April after repeatedly clashing with political appointees over the response effort. Bright alleged in a still-pending whistleblower lawsuit that he was sidelined for objecting to the use of the unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. The drug was later deemed ineffective and too risky by health regulators.