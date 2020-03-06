https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Initial-public-offerings-scheduled-to-debut-next-15111589.php
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Imara Inc - Boston, 4.5 million shares, priced $16-$20, managed by Morgan Stanley/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq symbol symbol IMRA. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare genetic disorders.
