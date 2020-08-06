Ingles: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $62.8 million.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

Ingles shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMKTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMKTA