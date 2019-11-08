Impac Mortgage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The mortgage and warehouse lending company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

Impac Mortgage shares have increased 92% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.25, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

