Immersion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $979,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

Immersion expects full-year earnings in the range of 4 cents to 19 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $31 million to $35 million.

Immersion shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.19, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

