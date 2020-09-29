IHS Markit: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $162.9 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The financial information services provider posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

IHS Markit shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

