HyreCar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.99. A year ago, they were trading at $2.18.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HYRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HYRE