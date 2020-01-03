https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Hurco-Fiscal-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14946968.php
Hurco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.
The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $60 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $17.5 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $263.4 million.
Hurco shares have risen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 5% in the last 12 months.
