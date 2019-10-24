Huntington Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $372 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.19 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Huntington Bancshares shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has increased roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

