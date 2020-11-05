Hudson Global: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

Hudson Global shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

