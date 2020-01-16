How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, pushing major indexes to more record highs.

A batch of solid economic data injected more optimism into markets a day after the U.S. and China signed an initial trade deal. Technology companies powered the market's gains as investors mostly focused on a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports.

Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 27.52 points, or 0.8%, to 3,316.81, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.42 points, or 0.9%, to 29,297.64, a record.

The Nasdaq gained 98.44 points, or 1.1%, to 9,357.13, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 22.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,705.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.46 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 473.87 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 178.27 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.57 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 86.03 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 759.20 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 384.53 points, or 4.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.75 points, or 2.2%.