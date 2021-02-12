How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks are closing higher Friday after a late surge by technology stocks led the S&P 500 to a new high. The wobbly week of trading ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq at record highs also. Investors focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats advance their stimulus package. Companies reported solid earnings, including manufacturer Mohawk Industries and genetic testing company Illumina. Bond yields rose, giving banks a boost.

