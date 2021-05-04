How companies rip off poor employees - and get away with it ALEXIA FERNÁNDEZ CAMPBELL and JOE YERARDI, The Center for Public Integrity May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 4:11 p.m.
Ruth Palacios and Arturo Xelo, a married couple from Mexico, work at their fruit stand in the Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. They worked seven days a week for months disinfecting COVID-19 patient rooms at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, but weren't paid overtime Palacios says. The couple filed a federal lawsuit against the contractor that hired them, alleging their pay was cut without their knowledge from $15 an hour to $12.25. They're now selling fruit to make ends meet.
Fidel Martinez stands for a portrait at one of his former worksites in Minneapolis on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Martinez worked for a demolition contractor in the fall of 2020, demolishing several Walgreens stores and other structures. Martinez said the contractor owed him and his co-workers more than $20,000. His boss kept telling him the money was coming, but he would get his paychecks weeks late, and many of them he didn't get at all.
Already battered by long shifts and high infection rates, essential workers struggling through the pandemic face another hazard of hard times: employers who steal their wages.
When a recession hits, U.S. companies are more likely to stiff their lowest-wage workers, research shows. Some businesses pay less than the minimum wage, make employees work off the clock, or refuse to pay overtime rates. In the most egregious cases, bosses don’t pay their employees at all.
ALEXIA FERNÁNDEZ CAMPBELL and JOE YERARDI