Horizon Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $292.8 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $636.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.9 million.

Horizon Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion.

Horizon Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZNP