https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/HomeTrust-Bancshares-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14570625.php
HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.8 million.
The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.
The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.7 million, topping Street forecasts.
HomeTrust Bancshares shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI
View Comments