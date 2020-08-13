Histogen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Histogen Inc. (HSTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for research and development costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $108,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.68. A year ago, they were trading at $3.03.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSTO