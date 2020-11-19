Haynes International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) _ Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.5 million, or 53 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $380.5 million.

Haynes International shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.15, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

