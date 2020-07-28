Harley-Davidson: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $92.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $865.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $669.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.1 million.

Harley-Davidson shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

