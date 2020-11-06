HCI Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and investment gains, came to $1.60 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $104 million in the period.

HCI Group shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

