Grocery Outlet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Grocery Outlet (GO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $652.5 million in the period.

Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of 73 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO