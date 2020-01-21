Great Southern Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.9 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.6 million, or $5.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $211.3 million.

Great Southern Bancorp shares have decreased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.74, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBC