Great Southern Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $13.5 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.6 million.

Great Southern Bancorp shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.29, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

