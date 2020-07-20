Great Southern Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.7 million.

Great Southern Bancorp shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.83, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

