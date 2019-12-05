Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Dec. was off 3 cents at 5.32 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.25 cents at 3.6550 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 6.50 cents at $3.1625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 6.25 cents at $8.8425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.1992 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .32 cent at $1.4055 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .30 cent at $.6157 pound.